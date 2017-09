Telangana

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telangana Vimochna Sankalp Rally to mark the “Hyderabad Liberation Day” in Nizamabad seems to have left the State leaders and workers of the BJP feeling let down.The biggest disappointment for the State BJP, however, came from the fact that Rajnath was completely silent on the State TRS Government and did not make any critical reference to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.