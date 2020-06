టీపీసీసీ చీఫ్ గా రేవంత్ .. హైకమాండ్ నిర్ణయం ఇదే అయితే కాంగ్రెస్ లో రచ్చేనా ?

English summary

The coronavirus crisis and the need to maintain social distancing has forced people to postpone their wedding ceremonies, but Indian archers Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari are going ahead with their plans to tie the knot. But the archery stars will need to follow government guidelines which limits public gatherings to a maximum of 50 people. And it has become an issue with their relatives and friends, with many of them asking for the wedding to be postponed again."We are getting married to get the marriage out of the way as we have been engaged for almost two years now. Samajik vivah karna chahte hai bas,” Atanu told The Tribune.