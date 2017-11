Telangana

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A Revanth Reddy has now decided to undertake a padayatra through the length and breadth of the state to establish himself as a strong mass leader. By doing so, he also wants to emerge as a major contender for the CM post from the grand old party. After getting the nod of AICC high command, the young leader will announce the schedule of his padayatra, which he is likely to begin in December.