తెలంగాణా కాంగ్రెస్ కు షాక్ .. ఆ ఇద్దరు ఎంపీలు జంప్ అవుతారా ? రాం మాధవ్ ను అందుకే కలిశారా ?

English summary

In the next five years, the BJP leaders have been tasked to change the BJP as an alternate political force in Telangana. That's why Ram Madhav is entirely focused on Telangana. Apart from the party in power in the country, many leaders have already decided to leave the party with the situations inside the Congress party. There is a propaganda campaign that two MPs from the Telangana Congress are ready to join the BJP. Congress Working President Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met BJP general secretary Ram Madhav . Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, KCR's niece Ramya Rao and former MP Vivek were also met ram madhav . But as the Congress party has become obsolete, they seem to be looking alternately to the BJP.