ఎవరైనా చనిపోతే స్కూల్ కు సెలవొస్తుందని ..తోటి విద్యార్థినిపై హత్యాయత్నం చేసిన విద్యార్థినులు

English summary

Kasturba Ashram school in Chennur in the district of mancherial Students tried to murder her class mate for the sake of holidays. Whoever thinks that if someone kills a student, the holidays to school, they chose a friend named Ramadevi. Ramadevi shouted loudly as the three tried to plan together and assassinate Ramadevi. They slammed her throat in an attempt to assassinate Ramadevi. The girl shouted and everyone was awake and saved Ramadevi from them. On the complaint of school teachers and parents of Ramadevi, the police assassinated the students and brought them to Juvenile Home, registering a case against Pooja, Sreelekha and the accused.