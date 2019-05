కేసీఆర్ కు షాక్ ఇచ్చిన స్టాలిన్ ... ఫెడరల్ ఫ్రంట్ లో చేరం .. మీరే మా కూటమిలో చేరండి

English summary

Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's bid to rope in DMK in his proposed alternative front appeared to be a non-starter with the Dravidian party chief MK Stalin urging the Telangana Chief Minister to extend TRS's support to the Congress.Continuing his efforts to bring together regional parties, Rao called on Stalin at his residence here and discussed with him his proposal for a federal front, DMK sources said.In the meeting that went beyond an hour, Stalin conveyed to Rao that his party was in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress and he had also pitched the name of Rahul Gandhi for the office of the Prime Minister."Thalaivar (Stalin) urged Rao to extend Telangana Rashtra Samiti's support for a Congress-led government at the Centre," DMK sources said.