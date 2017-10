Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In a bid to take revenge on his in-laws, 35-year-old Azar Mohinuddin Thamim, a database administrator with IBM, Hyderabad, landed in trouble. A native of Mukarampura of Karimnagar town, Azar got married to a woman from the same town in 2013. Troubles cropped up among the couple as he had extra-marital affairs and used to harass his wife for additional dowry. On June 20, 2017, the lady lodged a complaint with women police station as Azar sent her to maternal home. Enraged over the incident, he developed a grudge on his in-laws family and decided to take revenge.