కృష్ణా , గోదావరి నదీ బోర్దులకు తెలంగాణా లేఖ .. పరిధిపై ఇంత ఏకపక్ష నిర్ణయమా?

English summary

The Telangana government is questioning how the limits draft Krishna and Godavari river water boards were sent to the Center by the Krishna and Godavari river water ownership boards unilaterally. The Telangana government has written to the two boards to this effect, questioning how the scope can be determined without their consent. Impatient to ignore their objections. Are decisions made so arbitrarily? The Telangana government has deposed the Krishna and Godavari boards.