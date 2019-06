సచివాలయ నిర్మాణం బైసన్ పోలో గ్రౌండ్ లో కాదని మాట మార్చిన కేసీఆర్ .. రహస్యం చెప్పిన విజయశాంతి

English summary

Congress leader and former MP Vijayashanti kept a post about the change of the KCR Mindset on Facebook. The Telangana CM who told him to move the Secretariat premises to Baison Polo Ground till yesterday there is a reason for the change of mind set, Vijaya Shanti said .. KCR has been concerned about the plans of the new secretariat in the Baison Polo Ground and that the KCR feels his plans are failing when he started the secrateriat construction to be in baison polo ground. that is the reason KCR changed his mind and rebuilt within the old secretariat complex and that the design has changed.