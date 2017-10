Telangana

Srinivas G



TD president and AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will not expel party leader Revanth Reddy. It will be left to Revanth Reddy to play his hand, party sources said on Friday. “Why should we suspend or expel him? We have removed him from the two posts. If he wants to remain in the party and retain the posts, he should convince Naidu. Our reports say he will quit on his own in the next few days,” said the source.