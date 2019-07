నాగర్జున సాగర్ డ్యామ్ కు , కేటీపీపీ కి పొంచి ఉన్న ఉగ్ర ముప్పు

English summary

The Nagarjunasagar dam between Nalgonda and Guntur districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and the world’s largest masonry dam that serves the irrigation and drinking needs of the two Telugu States has received many threats in the past decade. The Union Power Department has written a letter to the Telangana government warning that the terror attacks could be aimed at the Nagarjunasagar project which would meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of the two Telugu states. The Intelligence Bureau has warned that not only the Nagarjunasagar project but also the KTPP , Kakatiya Thermal Power Project in Telangana are under threat from terrorists.