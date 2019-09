నగరంపై కన్నేసిన మూడో నేత్రం..! సీసీ కెమెరాల నిఘాలో గణేష్ మండపాలు..!!

English summary

The police had geo-tagging every Ganesh Mandapam within the city jurisdiction of Rachakonda and Saibarabad police. With a click, the police officer will know in the minutes where the Vinayaka Mandapam is. Not just the mandapams, the names of their managements, phone numbers, all the things are near the police. With this facility, the police will easily take over patrolling, streat patrols and supervision of officers every day.In addition, police commissioners Mahesh Bhagwat and Sajjanar want the cc cameras to be saved during the formation of the Mandapams. Police decided to use Community cc cameras at Ganesh Mandapams, which did not have cc cameras.