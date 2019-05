అన్న బాటలో భూకబ్జాలు , బెదిరింపులు .. నయీం చెల్లి, బావ అరెస్ట్

English summary

The Bhongir town police arrested the sister and brother-in-law of slain gangster Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem here on Tuesday. They were his associates and involved in six land grabbing cases, police said.The arrested persons were Mohd Abdul Saleem (54), a businessman and his wife Ayesha Begum (48), residents of Koheer village and mandal of Sangareddy district. According to the police, both were very closely associated with Nayeem.“They played a very crucial role in the illegal activities of Nayeem before his death. Nayeem used to get land and other property grabbed from people by threatening registered in their names,” said N Bhujanga Rao, ACP, Bhongir division.The two, along with their associates, are involved in six cases in Bhongir town. Officials said Saleem was earlier arrested by Bhongir Town, Pahadishareef and Kalvakurthy police.The couple was arrested from Koheer village of Sangareddy district in the early hours of Tuesday. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.