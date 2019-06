రాష్ట్రం అంతా కాళేశ్వరం వైపు చూస్తుంటే హరీష్ రావు ఏం చేస్తున్నారో తెలుసా

English summary

Former Minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao participated in Yoga Day activities at Bhudevi Garden in Siddipet district center on the occasion of Fifth International Yoga Day.Harish Rao participated in the Yoga Day celebration while away from the yagas while performing pujas and offerings while celebrating the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project across the state.There is another reason behind the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project on the International Yoga Day of CM KCR. It is the opinion that the call for the party leaders, ministers and party cadre to celebrate the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project while the Telugu states are already in Modi Mania is simply to divert the party line from Yoga Day.