లోక్ సభకు పోటీ చేసిన టాప్ త్రీ సంపన్న అభ్యర్థుల్లో ఇద్దరు తెలంగాణా వారే ..వారెవరంటే

Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have conducted survey on who is the richest among the candidates who are contesting Lok Sabha elections. Based on their affidavits in the polls, the most valuable candidate contesting in the country's Lok Sabha elections is Bihar's Independent . RK Sharma of Bihar is Rs. Of the 1107 crores, it is the richest candidate in his affidavit. Two .. Three seats are from Telangana state. Congress candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is the second choice. In his affidavit, the Rs 895 crore is mentioned in his affidavit. It is noteworthy that the TRS candidate Ranjit Reddy, who contested on Konda in the third place,