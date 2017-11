ఊచలు లెక్కబెట్టినా తోక వంకరే: మళ్లీ అమ్మాయిలపై కార్పొరేటర్ తనయుడి వేధింపులు

Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Cybercrime Police of Rachakonda on Saturday arrested N. Abhishek Goud, son of the TRS corporator from Malkajgiri, N Jagadeeshwar Goud. After the arrest, the police found that Abhishek Goud had deleted all the data in his mobile phone and had destroyed the device having come to know that a case has been registered against him. Police managed to identify the account as being operated by Abhishek Goud and based on a tip-off he was traced to Nagole crossroads on Friday night.