English summary

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao didn't receive an invitation from PMO to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hakipet airport. As per protocol, state CM and other ministers should invite PM at the airports but this time PMO informed Telangana CS to inform no need for CM KCR to attend PM Narendra Modi Hyderabad visit. PMO asked the Telangana CS to allow only five officials to the airport.