మీరు చేస్తే సంసారం మేం చేస్తే వ్యభిచారమా .. కాంగ్రెస్ పై రివర్స్ దాడికి దిగిన మంత్రి తలసాని

English summary

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday said that the TRS has not asked any of the Congress MLAs to join the party. Addressing a press conference here with MLC M Sreenivas Reddy, Srinivas Yadav said that TRS 21 more MLAs than the actual majority in the House and there was no need for the party to request others to come. "We have not gone to anyone nor we have asked them to join. Let us see if someone else wants to join," said Yadav. The minister lashed onto the Congress party leaders for alleging that there was no democracy in the State. "What do you know about Democracy? You have misused Constitution many times, " said Yadav. The TRS leader said that only legislature party was merged. "It is not merger of the party. The MLAs have decided to merge legislature party. You have three brothers if one of them wants to move away what you can do? They are also doing the same," said Yadav.