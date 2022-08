ModiHatesTelangana: కేసీఆర్ చేతికి ప్రధాని కొత్త అస్త్రం-మునుగోడు బైపోల్ వేళ..!!

Dear PM NarendraModi, Telangana is the FIRST STATE to achieve 100% household tap water connection through its #MissionBhagiratha project.



Why did you shy away from taking the name of #Telangana and giving DUE CREDIT?



With your action, It's clear that #ModiHatesTelangana https://t.co/clQb6ZDl1n pic.twitter.com/qEWyO8zHGW