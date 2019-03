టీఆర్ఎస్ కు ఓటెయ్యకుంటే కుక్కలు కూడా చూడవా ? నిన్న ఎర్రబెల్లి నేడు తుమ్మల జులుం

English summary

Telanagna panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar rao and also Tummala Nageshwar rao creating sensation in the state with their comments . previously errabelli warned the public only vote to Trs because if anybody give their vote to another party, there is no use. In the election campaign held in the district of Jayasankar Bhopalapalli district, Errabelli Dayakar Rao warned the people to rectify the mistake in the Lok Sabha polls which was made by the people in the Assembly elections. In Bhadrachalam also Minister Errabelli said the people of the state supported the TRS party only the khammam people defeated the TRS party. Atleast now the people of bhadrachalam have to support TRS and have to give the majority to the TRS candidate in lok sabha polls. recently Tummala also made sensational comments in election campaign ,Thumala Nageswara Rao, who participated in the election campaign at Nelakondapalli, expressed angry on public .In the last assembly elections public defeated me and now also if the same thing repeats to Nama no body can save you. dogs also never concern about you .With the comment of Tummala public were shocked .