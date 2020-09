నిజామాబాద్ లో వార్ వన్ సైడే .. ఎమ్మెల్సీగా కేసీఆర్ తనయ కవిత ఎన్నిక లాంఛనప్రాయమే !!

English summary

Interesting discussion on MLC by-election in Nizamabad with the Election Commission waving the green flag for the Nizamabad Local Bodies Legislative Council by-election postponed with Corona. Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha from the ruling party is known to be in the fray in the run - up to the MLC by - election on the 9th of next month. Vaddepalli Subhash Reddy from the Congress and BJP candidate Potankar Lakshmi Narayana are in the fray. Oppositions that are only in competition are not in a position to impede kavitha's victory. This means that the election is a formality.