గ్రేటర్ వరంగల్ లో కారు జోరు ... టీఆర్ఎస్ అభ్యర్థులదే పైచెయ్యి, కౌంటింగ్ లేటెస్ట్ అప్డేట్ ఇదే

English summary

The results so far in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation show that the TRS has won 11 divisions while the BJP 3 Congress 1 IAFB seems to have won. The TRS party is leading in the highest number of seats in the Greater Warangal with a total of 66 divisions. According to the results released so far, Gundu Sudharani, who has been declared the TRS mayoral candidate by the TRS party, has won from the 29th division.