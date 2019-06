తెలంగాణా విద్యకు ఏమైంది ? చివరకు లాసెట్ ఫలితాలు కూడా లీకా ?

English summary

The education system in the state of Telangana is uneven. Recently, the incident that occurred on the website before the release of the LAWCET results provoked students. The authorities were shocked to say that they did not release the results of the exam where the students have completed downloading the rank cards. Sunday lawcet results were leaked on the website. The alert OU officials immediately removed them from the website. They declared that they did not release the results. However, many students have already completed the rank cards downloading. Whether they wanted or not, the authorities were forced to release the results on Sunday night.