English summary

In her address at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Ivanka Trump applauded three women entrepreneurs who she claimed represented "the vision, ambition, and grit of every entrepreneur," and one of these entrepreneurs was Rajlakshmi Borthakur.Borthakur, a businesswoman of Assamese origin, invented a revolutionary epilepsy detection device called T-jay. She is currently based out of Bengaluru and is the CEO and founder of TerraBlue XT, the company that manufactures the device.