సెక్రటేరియట్ లో మహిళ ఆత్మహత్యా యత్నం! ఏం జరిగింది?

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A woman, R.Swapna attempts suicide here in Telangana Secretariat at Hyderabad on Friday. She came to meet Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy and failed. She alleged that no one allowed her to meet home minister. Later the police shifted her to Max Cure hospital for treatment. Swapna allaged that her husband police constable Sai Kumar, who is suspended from his duties from Chilakalaguda police station is harassing her.