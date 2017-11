మానుషి అద్భుత స్పీచ్, స్పెషల్ అట్రాక్షన్, హోదా పక్కనపెట్టి పారిశ్రామికవేత్తల కేరింత

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

The world has its eyes glued on the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017, being held in Hyderabad as we speak. Apart from Ivanka Trump's presence, which has created a lot of buzz all over the country, some other prominent celebs are also attending the event. After Chef Vikas Khanna and actress Aditi Rao Hydari, Miss World Manushi Chhillar has made an appearance at the event, and will be seen taking over the dais.