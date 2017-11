Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Is US President's Daughter Ivanka Trump's Hyderabad Vist was maintained very secrecy? Yes, even Telangana CM KCR also told this. During the Ivanka's hyderabad tour the officials of the US Secret Services informed Telangana Police everything in the last moment only. Arrival, Hotel Stay, Golconda Fort site seeing.. everything was maintained so secret.