తిరుపతిలో బీజేపీ , వైసీపీల మధ్య పాట వివాదం ... తమ పాట కాపీ అంటూ వైసీపీ ఆరోపణలు

English summary

The political heat in the Tirupati Parliament by-election is continuing . YCP alleges that Rayalaseema Muddubidda Mana Jagananna song was copied by bjp , and they make a song as Bharatmata Muddubidda Narendra Modi. The BJP argues that it is a song that the BJP has been using for campaigning since last elections. Two songs in the same tune are heating up by-election for the Tirupati parliamentary seat.