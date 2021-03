మాకు సంబంధం లేదు .. తలనీలాల అక్రమరవాణాపై స్పందించిన టీటీడీ

English summary

In response to the 120 bags of hair seized by the Assam Rifles, the Tirumala Tirupati Temple Board said it had nothing to do with the hair. The TTD Board stated that the hair offered by devotees to tirumala balaji are being sold through international tenders conducted through E- platform. TTD also clarified that they have nothing to do with whether or not the purchased bidder has international approvals. The TTD said it would blacklist companies that smuggled into other countries without any permits.