వైసీపీ అభ్యర్థిగా గురుమూర్తి నామినేషన్ దాఖలు ,తిరుపతి ఉపఎన్నిక లో గెలుపు లాంఛనమే : వైసీపీ మంత్రులు

English summary

The by-elections to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat will reach peaks with the filing of nominations. Dr. Gurumurthy has filed his nomination on behalf of YCP for the Tirupati Parliamentary by-election. With the guidence of TTD Chairman YSR Congress Party Chittoor District In-Charge YV Subbareddy Dr Gurumurthy signed the nomination papers in the Sumuhurtam, who entered the ring as the YSR Congress Party Tirupati Parliamentary candidate.The nomination was filed in the Nellore Collectorate.