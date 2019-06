ఎంపీ కేశినేని నానీ మరో పోస్టు .. భయం తన రక్తంలో లేదట .. ఎవరికి ఈ తాజా సందేశం !

English summary

Recently, the TDP Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani who was in the headlines for refusing the LS deputy floor leader post announced by the party chief Chandrababu Naidu, which has become a big sensation in the state. It's known that the MP is having some differences with the party senior leaders and even Chandrababu Naidu also tried to convince him, but once again Kesineni Nani has made an interesting Facebook post about his character. He mentioned in his post Fear is not in his blood .. Who has this latest message to? and the comments are sensation in political circles .