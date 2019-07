అసెంబ్లీలో వైసీపీ మంత్రులకు, ఎమ్మెల్యేలకు అటెండెన్స్.. జగన్ షాకింగ్ డెసిషన్

English summary

During the debate on the AP Assembly, TDP criticized YCP MLAs and ministers in the House, Jagan took this decision as he found very less strength of YCP leaders in the assembly and felt that his party leaders were not resisting the verbal attacks of the TDP leaders, he made the key decision that the YCP MLAs should be given a mandatory attendance from today. CM Jagan handed over the responsibility to Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy. YS Jaganmohan Reddy has instructed the Chief Whip to report every day and report to him all the incidents that are going in the assembly. CM also said the Chief Whip to note down the in and out timings of the YCP leaders in the assembly.