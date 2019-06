ఏపీలో ‘బంట్రోతు’ వ్యాఖ్యల దుమారం .. బాలయ్యకు కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చిన వైసీపీ నేత విజయసాయి రెడ్డి

English summary

The YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy once again slammed TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the yellow media through a Twitter post on Saturday. He condemned the allegations of the TDP leaders that their party president was no given VIP treatment and he was checked by the security personals at Gannavaram airport, and traffic is also not cleared to his convoy and also vijaya sai slammed on Bantrothu comments. he alleged that TDP MLAs in the past, the MLA who beat the female MRO in the sand, is called servant said. Vijayasai stressed that the man who had hit Asha sisters was also a servant. Those who have tortured people and made hundreds of crores of rupees as tax collectors are the big servants ..( Bantrotu) Vijayasayeddy tweeted to this extent.