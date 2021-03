జగన్ లా కాదు చంద్రబాబు ధర్నాలు పబ్లిసిటీ కోసమే : వైసీపీ నేతలు సజ్జల, బొత్సా ఫైర్

English summary

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Monday that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu is creating a drama by squatting on the floor in Renigunta airport after Chittoor police detained him. Speaking to the media after holding a meeting with the YSRCP leaders over municipal elections in Anantapur, Sajjala stated that Chandrababu is blaming the YSRCP for withdrawal nominations by the TDP candidates. “Chandrababu finding difficult to field candidates in municipal elections on TDP symbol,” he mentioned. He further said that people are casting their votes for the YSRCP as they are impressed with CM Jagan’s rule.