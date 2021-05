స్మశాన వాటికలో శవాలు క్యూలో .. ప్రశ్నిస్తున్నాననే కక్షతోనే నాపై ఇలా : దేవినేని ఉమా ఫైర్

English summary

TDP leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao was angry with the Andhra Pradesh government. Uma expressed impatience with the jagan's government for wanting to do without questioning voices and for resorting to partisan tactics against him because he was questioning. He was speaking to the media in Amaravati today. Devineni Uma said the Andhra Pradesh government has no strategy to curb the rising corona boom.