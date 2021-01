ఆగని దాడులు.. విజయవాడలో సీతమ్మ విగ్రహం ధ్వంసం.. ఇప్పుడెవరిని సస్పెండ్ చేస్తారంటున్న స్థానికులు..

English summary

Another Lord Sita Rama temple was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Andhra Pradesh and triggered panic among the officials and people. According to the sources, some miscreants vandalised the Goddess Sita Devi idol in Sitarama Swamy temple in Vijayawada nearby Vijayawada bus stand. After receiving information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot and investigating about the incident.