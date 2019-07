జగన్ ప్రభుత్వానికి కరకట్ట అక్రమ నిర్మాణాల విషయంలో కాస్త ఊరట ..గోకరాజు గంగరాజుకు షాక్

English summary

CRDA officials have asked the court to respond to these illegal constructions within a week or so and take legal action. The High Court hearing the Gokaraju Gangaraju petition heard arguments on both sides. The High Court questioned the government's counsel as to why illegal constructions have not been demolished in the past and why the National Green Tribunal orders have not yet been implemented ..The counter has been ordered to be filed with full details and the hearing has been postponed to 29th of this month. The notices issued by the CRDA authorities regarding the demolition of the structures have not been rejected. The High Court refused to grant interim injunction