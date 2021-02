తెలుగు తమ్ముళ్ళ ఆధిపత్యపోరు .. కేశినేని వర్సెస్ బుద్దా వెంకన్న .. రంగంలోకి చంద్రబాబు

English summary

Apart from the controversy over the selection of the 39th Division Corporator candidate, Chandrababu became serious on tdp leaders Keshineni nani and buddha venkanna , nagula meera , bonda uma over personal criticism. He said the party would be severely damaged by the mutual criticism of the leaders. Warned that such things would not be tolerated. State TDP president Atchannaidu will look into the issue of the 39th division candidate. identified that the distance between the TDP leaders was growing, Chandrababu was reported to have started preparations to coordinate all.