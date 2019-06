పోరాడితే పోయేదేముంది బానిస సంకెళ్ళు తప్ప అని పోస్ట్ చేసిన కేశినేని నానీ.. ఇంతకీ పోరాటం అధినేతతోనేనా

English summary

After the recent defeat of TDP in Andhra Pradesh, the morals of the party have come down. Now, another political incident of Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Nani has been making news these days as he has refused the party’s whip post in the Lok Sabha urging the party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to appoint someone who is more capable for the post. The MP’s refusal has assumed significance in the wake of reports that party chief Chandrababu Naidu delayed the decision to offer him the post. MP Nani has clarified the matter on his Facebook page yesterday. Kesineni Nani has posted another one in Facebook which is interesting to watch.There is nothing to loose with the fight ... except the slave bricks this is the quote of srisri the famous writer in telugu . it indicates he is fighting with chandrababu .