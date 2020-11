టీడీపీవి చిల్లర రాజకీయాలు .. దమ్ముంటే ఆ పని చెయ్యండి : మంత్రి అనీల్ కుమార్ యాదవ్

English summary

AP Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav was angry on TDP leaders. Minister Anil Kumar Yadav was outraged that the TDP, which had been blocking the provision of housing to the poor, was now doing retail politics to the roaddeck by not giving houses to the poor. Minister Anil Kumar Yadav made interesting remarks that the TDP leaders were resorting to shameful acts and would take up the issue with the women against the TDP if necessary.