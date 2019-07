కౌలురైతుల కోసం కొత్త చట్టం... కౌలు రైతులకు పక్కా సాయం చేస్తానంటున్న జగన్

English summary

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed the AP Corp Cultivator Rights Bill, 2019 to bestow certain privileges to tenant farmers without affecting the rights of the land owners.Once the new law comes into force, close to 16 lakh tenant farmers would have access to credit from banks, insurance cover besides the Rs 12,500 per annum input assistance from the government.Speaking on the Bill, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said all benefits including the 'Rythu Bharosa' would be given to the tenant cultivator along with other benefits like bank loans, crop insurance.However, the ownership rights of landowner would not be affected in any way as the tenant farmer would be signing only a 11-month agreement, he added.Hailing the bill, members of the ruling party said it would immensely benefit lakhs of tenant farmers.