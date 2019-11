చంద్రబాబును ఇంట్లో కూర్చోబెట్టింది అందుకే...ప్రభుత్వానికి కాస్త టైమ్ కావాలన్న మంత్రి బొత్సా

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said people of the state have been welcoming the move of the government over introducing English medium in government schools for benefit of poor who cannot afford private education. In a Press Meet, the minister has hit out at some section of political leaders who have been creating obstruction on this aspect. He took a strong dig at the former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleging that people have rested him in the house as they were reportedly unsatisfied with his government measures. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the state government is committed to doing justice to the people of the Amaravathi region who came forward giving their land meant for the capital region.