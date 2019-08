ఆర్టికల్ 370 రద్దుపై కమల్ హాసన్ వ్యాఖ్యలకు కౌంటర్ ఇచ్చిన పీవీపీ

English summary

Kamal Haasan's comments that the cancellation of Article 370 is arbitrary, totalitarian and regressive has been challenged by the YCP leader and leading producer PVP Twitter platform. "You have seen the reactions, the dictatorship, the consultation will be fine. A few years ago, we would expect to hear the voice of the people on behalf of the people when a state was divided against the wishes of the people.It is the state that has given you the most fame and fortune. But then you did not respond, ”he said, raising the issue of partition of Andhra Pradesh and then questioning why Kamal Haasan did not respond on that time.