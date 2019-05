ప్రత్యేక హోదా జగన్ కు మోడీ , కేసీఆర్ ఇస్తారు తీసుకోమనండి అంటూ కేఏ పాల్ వ్యంగ్యాస్త్రాలు

English summary

Praja Shanti Party president and AP election contestant KA Paul is presently commenting on CM Jagan . With the help of live streaming, Paul said that special status is given to Jagan, by KCR and Modi he satired . He said that Jagan's promises in the name of Navaratnams will be available from the 30th of this month and will see whether he will do it or not .KA Paul said that he hopes that Jagan will stand on his words . In live streaming as KA Paul told the citizens to support the Jagan a citizen questioned him that if Jagan needs the support he will be asking but why are you asking Paul setired . Paul sarcastically talk about Jagan .