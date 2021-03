బందరులో సంచలనం -చింతా చిన్ని జిల్లా బహిష్కరణ -మోకా భార్య మేయరైన మరునాడే -‘జగనన్న’ మార్కు

English summary

machilipatnam tdp leader Chinta Chinni, who is prime accused in the murder case of former Machilipatnam market yard chairman, ysrcp leader Moka Bhaskara Rao, has been expelled from krishna district. collector imtiaz issued orders to expel China for six months. this came a day after Moka Bhaskar Rao's wife Venkateshwaramma was elected as mayor of Machilipatnam.