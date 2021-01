మరో హిందూ దేవాలయంపై దాడి... ఈసారి గణపతి విగ్రహం ధ్వంసం.. విశాఖలో కలకలం...

Another attack on Hindu Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Anti hindu forces cut off Lord Ganesha’s hand in Visakhapatnam. Instead of acting against such goons, CM @ysjagan garu is busy playing victim card. #SaveAndhraTemple pic.twitter.com/VP5ChifLhh

Another Hindu temple was attacked by miscreants in Andhra Pradesh,Ganapathi idol was vandalised in Vishakapatnam on Wednesday.BJP general secrtary Vishnuvardhan Reddy posted the photo of lord Ganapathi which was vandalised by unknown miscreants.