అంతర్వేది ఘటన : చంద్రబాబు హస్తం ఉందన్న విజయసాయి..మతాల పేరుతో విధ్వంసమన్న మంత్రి అవంతి

Chariot burnt incident at Antarvedi Sri Lakshminarasimhaswamy temple sparks outrage in Andhra Pradesh. The AP government has decided to launch a CBI probe into the incident. YSR Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy has alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu and his followers were behind the incident. Vijayasai Reddy, who was angry with Chandrababu and Lokesh, described it as a conspiracy by Chandrababu to destroy peace and security in the state. Minister Avanti Srinivas also reacted to the Antarvedi incident.