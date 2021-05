వైసీపీ విజయం అందువల్లే, దొంగ ఓట్లు, దొంగ నోట్లు.. వెంకన్న సాక్షిగా ప్రమాణం చేస్తారా? అచ్చెన్నాయుడు సవాల్

English summary

Atchannaidu fires on ycp leaders over the tirupati loksabha results. While YCP leaders to know the fact that the people have not voted for the ycp government , fake votes and money is the reason for YCP candidate won in the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-elections, TDP state president Atchannaidu questioned whether the YCP leaders would promise on Tirupati Venkanna if they are not won by fake votes.