విశాఖ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ కోసం బీజేపీ నేతల పాట్లు .. నేడు అమిత్ షా ను కలవనున్న బీజేపీ ప్రతినిధి బృందం

English summary

A group of BJP leaders in Delhi today will discuss the Visakhapatnam steel plant issue with Amit Shah. The BJP delegation, which met BJP national president Nadda yesterday, discussed the steel plant issue with him. BJP leaders who tried for Amit Shah's appointment got Amit Shah's appointment this afternoon after JP Nadda suggested discussing the matter with Amit Shah. With this, it seems likely that the BJP delegation will bring to the notice of Amit Shah the sentiments of the people of Visakhapatnam and appeal to him to withdraw the decision to privatize the Visakhapatnam steel plant.