విశాఖ ఉక్కుపై ప్రధాని మోడీకి లేఖలు రాసిన చంద్రబాబు .. వైసీపీకి షాక్ ఇచ్చారుగా !!

English summary

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the privatization of Visakhapatnam steel, the Prime Minister's Office said. This was made known by the Right to Information Act.This information shows that there is no truth in the propaganda made by the YCP leaders, in the wake of the YCP leaders' harsh criticism that Chandrababu did not write any letter to center on vishakha steel plant privatization.